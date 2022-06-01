Fadnavis praises Landge for ‘role’ in restarting of bullock cart races

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday praised the party’s Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge for the latter’s role in ensuring that bullock cart races start again in Maharashtra.

He also said that his party will make efforts to ensure that bullock cart races do not come to a halt in the state in the future.

“Bullock cart races, which have restarted, are mainly due to the efforts of the Akhil Bharatiya Bullock Cart Sanghatana. The stopping of races had hit farmers and the villagers hard. It was our government which had prepared a report on this… the Supreme Court upheld our report, which led to the races restarting. In future, we will do everything possible to ensure that the races are not disrupted,” said Fadnavis, who attended bullock cart races organised by Landge at Talgaon Chikhali village on Tuesday.

“It was Mahesh Landge who had played a crucial role in restarting the biggest bullock cart races. Former ministers Mahadeo Jankar and Bala Begde also made vital contributions,” he said.

Landge, however, gave credit to the former CM. “It was actually Devendra Fadnavis who had made Herculean efforts to restart the races. We had a big problem on how to raise Rs 20 lakh for every hearing in the Supreme Court. But Fadnavis declared that the state government will bear that expenditure. When we took out a rally to the state legislature, he came to receive our memorandum. Despite doing all the good work, the former CM never claimed credit for it,” he said.