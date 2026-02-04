‘Fadnavis has no right to talk’: Sharad Pawar says Maharashtra CM was not part of NCP merger talks

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had no right to comment on the possible merger of the two NCP factions, as he was not part of the discussions.

“Why is Fadnavis taking my name? He was nowhere during the discussions (on the merger). And therefore he has no right to speak about it,” Pawar said, interacting with reporters in Baramati. He added that it was the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil from the NCP (SP) who held talks on a potential merger.

Last week, Sharad Pawar had said that both NCPs were slated to announce the merger on February 12. Later, Fadnavis dismissed the NCP (SP)’s assertions that reunification talks were at an advanced stage. “If Ajit Pawar were in talks with the NCP (SP) about a merger, would he not have informed us? Ajit Pawar used to share everything with me,” Fadnavis had claimed.