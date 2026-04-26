Fadnavis backs ex-CJI B R Gavai amid row over his meeting with Dhirendra Shastri

Former chief justice of India B R Gavai was criticised for bowing before and seeking blessings from Dhirendra Shastri. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended former chief justice of India B R Gavai on Sunday after he was criticised for bowing before and seeking blessings from Dhirendra Shastri, the chief priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh.

Activist Shyam Manav, founder-president of the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, criticised Justice Gavai on April 25, stating that the former CJI had now lost the right to invoke the name of Dr B R Ambedkar.

“Who is Shyam Manav to say this? Who gave him this right? Is he the one distributing certificates? Lately, Shyam Manav speaks only for publicity. Since no one pays attention to him, he makes such statements daily to stay in the news,” Fadnavis said.