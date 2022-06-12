Fadnavis dedicates RS victory to ailing Pune MLAs who travelled to Mumbai to cast votes

AFTER BEATING the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the sixth Rajya Sabha seat from the state, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday dedicated the party’s victory to the two ailing Pune district MLAs who had travelled to Mumbai by road to cast their crucial votes.

Stating that he salutes both MLAs for their spirited show despite facing a difficult situation, Fadnavis said,”I would like to congratulate (Chinchwad MLA) Laxmanbhau Jagtap… He was in the hospital for one-and-a-half months. He returned home a few days ago… the doctors had advised him not to step out… but he had told me ‘I will certainly make it to exercise my vote’. He came as the party needed his vote desperately. I salute him.”

About Kasba Peth MLA Mukta Tilak, Fadnavis said,”Mukta tai came to Mumbai a day in advance. She was admitted to a hospital, from where she came for voting and then again returned to the hospital. After that, she went home to Pune.”

“Whether in opposition or in power, our party members want to fight for the people. It is this spirit which has brought us this victory,” he added.

The MLAs’ votes proved to be decisive as BJP candidate Dhananjay Mahadik defeated Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Pawar for the sixth Rajya Sabha seat. After his victory, Mahadik had praised both MLAs, saying,”I would be personally going to the home of both MLAs to thank them for showing courage and coming to the rescue of the party in difficult circumstances. I also dedicate my victory to them.”

NCP leader Vilas Lande, a former MLA, said, “I have known Laxman Jagtap since childhood. He is also my close relative. I knew he would do anything for his party. He is a loyal person and will do anything for his family, friends, party or organisation to which he belongs… he has lived up to his reputation of being a fighter.”

Congress leader Rohit Tilak, a close relative of Mutka Tilak, said, “Both leaders deserve to be saluted. They have shown exemplary courage in making it to Mumbai to exercise their votes for the sake of their party despite suffering from serious ailments… both have set an unique example.”