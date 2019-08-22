Facing rush of passengers, Central Railway plans two Mumbai-Pune special trains

THE Central Railway will run two special trains between Nagpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai and Amravati-Pune to clear the rush of passengers.

The 01202 special train will leave Nagpur on August 25 at 3.00 pm and arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 8.20 am the next day. It will halt at Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Bhusaval, Manmad, Nasik Road, Igatpuri and Kalyan. It will be composed of two AC III-tier, 12 sleeper coaches, two general second class coaches and two general second class-cum-guard’s brake vans.

The 01240 special will leave Amravati on August 28 at 1.30 pm and arrive in Pune at 2.45 am the next day.

It will halt at Badnera, Akola, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar and Daund. The train will consist of 2 AC III-tier coaches, five of the sleeper class and 12 general second class compartments.

Bookings for both special trains on special charges will be carried out through the Internet and at all PRS locations starting August 23, while general second class tickets can be booked through UTS, a railway press release stated.