Facing criminal case, man ‘attempts suicide’ at Warje police chowki

A youngster facing a criminal case allegedly caused ruckus at the Warje police chowki under the influence of alcohol and attempted suicide in the early hours of Sunday. Police have identified the young man as 21-year-old Mangesh Jaditkar.

Police said Jaditkar was earlier booked in a criminal case under sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Around 12.20 am on Sunday, he came to the Warje police chowki under the influence of alcohol. He allegedly threatened to die by suicide, broke the window glasses of the police chowki and also rammed himself against a police motorcycle. Jaditkar damaged items worth Rs 2,600 during the rampage, said police. He also sustained injuries.

Police have admitted Jaditkar, who had sustained injuries in the incident, to a hospital. He has been booked on charges of attempting suicide and causing ruckus under IPC’s sections 309, 186 and 427.