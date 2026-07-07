Facial recognition, GPS trackers and anti-drone systems for Wari security

AI-enabled facial recognition, GPS trackers for the palkhis, anti-drone systems and an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will be at the heart of Pune Police’s technology-driven security plan as the city prepares to welcome the 700-year-old Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi processions, with lakhs of warkaris expected to pass through the city this week. The Pune police city police’s deployment will comprise over 7,500 personnel and officers.

“Pune City police are fully prepared when Warkaris will in large numbers come to the city along with the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession. Elaborate plans of security deployment aided by state of the technological tools have been put in place for days when the Warkaris and Palkhis will arrive in the city and depart from here.” said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar in a press briefing on Tuesday.

When asked about the flood situation in Alandi and the appeal made by Chief Minister Devendra to Warkaris to come to Pune instead of Alandi, Amitesh Kumar said, “Earlier we had anticipated the footfall of Warkaris to start in Pune on July 9. This time we expect Warkaris to start coming to Pune from today evening (July 7). We will see people trying to go to Alandi being directed to Pune. And because of this, the adequate strength deployment and traffic management teams have already been deployed on ground.”

AI-powered surveillance and crowd monitoring

Pune Police have set in place a technology-driven security network for the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi procession, with real-time GPS tracking, AI-enabled surveillance and integrated command centre monitoring forming the backbone of the security plan. Twelve GPS devices have been installed on the Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi processions, including at the head and tail of the processions and on the raths, enabling police to track movement, route progress, estimated arrival times and crowd spread in real time.

Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure inspects the arrangements for Warkaris staying at a school in Nanapeth ahead of the annual Ashadhi pilgrimage, on Tuesday. Express photographs by Arul Horizon. 07/07/2026, Pune Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure inspects the arrangements for Warkaris staying at a school in Nanapeth ahead of the annual Ashadhi pilgrimage, on Tuesday. Express photographs by Arul Horizon. 07/07/2026, Pune

A total of 226 CCTV cameras have been installed along the two Palkhi routes, with live feeds integrated into the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for round-the-clock monitoring. CCTV cameras mounted on both Palkhi raths will also relay live visuals to the command centre. In addition, 28 facial recognition cameras have been deployed to help trace missing persons, children and senior citizens, besides identifying wanted criminals through AI-based database matching, officials said.

AI-powered video analytics will monitor crowd density, generate alerts when pre-set safety thresholds are breached and detect unattended objects, violence, weapons, smoke, fire, tree falls and other potential hazards. Eight cameras equipped with people-counting technology will monitor the movement of warkaris entering and leaving the Pune Commissionerate limits, while AI-enabled traffic cameras will track congestion, illegal parking and heavy vehicle movement.

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Drone surveillance and field monitoring

Drone surveillance will provide aerial monitoring of the Palkhi route, including crowd movement, people counting, traffic congestion, illegal parking and other critical locations to assist police in real-time decision-making. Five mobile surveillance vehicles and 19 mini surveillance vehicles equipped with cameras, video analytics, recording systems, communication equipment and public address systems will be stationed at strategic locations and function as mobile control rooms.

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To strengthen security against aerial threats, Pune Police have also deployed anti-drone systems capable of detecting and neutralising unauthorised drones operating over the procession route.

In a first, air ambulance facility

For the first time this year, an air ambulance facility has been introduced for critical patients at Pandharpur. Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said this was in addition to setting up ICU facilities at 43 places along the Palkhi route.

Communication and security screening

More than 100 public address systems installed at about 500 locations along the route will be used to issue real-time advisories and emergency announcements to devotees. Police personnel on the ground will be equipped with around 300 walkie-talkies and over 50 wireless communication sets to ensure seamless coordination during the procession.

As part of anti-sabotage measures, 30 door-frame metal detectors and 50 handheld metal detectors have been deployed at key locations, including Visava points and Palkhi halting points, to screen devotees and prevent prohibited items from entering the procession route.

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The total police deployment of close to 7500 officers and personnel includes four Additional Commissioners of Police, 13 DCPs, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 182 police inspectors, 570 assistant inspectors and sub inspectors, 6552 constabulary staff and three platoons of the SRPF. To aid this deployment, 1250 Home Guard personnel, 12 Quick Response Teams and six teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will be deployed.

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will begin its journey from Dehu on July 7, while the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will set out from Alandi on July 8. Both Palkhis are scheduled to halt in Pune on July 9 and 10 before resuming their onward journey to Pandharpur on July 11. The Palkhis, or the procession of the palanquins carrying the Paduka or revered symbolic footwear of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, start their three-week-long journeys from temple towns of Dehu and Alandi to reach Pandharpur on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.