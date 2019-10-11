FB launches selfie filter in campaign against depression, backs Indian NGO’s initiative

On World Mental Health Day on October 10, Thursday, Facebook launched a ‘Let’s Talk’ filter on Facebook and Messenger to help people have important conversations around mental health.

Advertising

Developed with inputs from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the filter acts as an invitation for friends who might be struggling to reach out for support through Messenger.

Facebook has also released a ‘Let’s Talk’ sticker pack on Messenger with 16 stickers that can help when words are hard to find. Each time a sticker is sent, Facebook will donate $1, up to $1 million, to at least 10 mental health organisations, including ‘It’s Ok To Talk’, a youth mental health campaign by Indian NGO, Sangath, and the ‘Live Love Laugh Foundation’, founded by Deepika Padukone.

The other organisations in the group are Caritas (Hong Kong), Crisis Text Line, The Jed Foundation, ReachOut (Australia), Save, The Trevor Project, Vibrant Emotional Health and Youthline.

Advertising

“We are so excited to be part of the ‘Let’s Talk’ campaign and to help build more spaces for young people to learn about different mental health needs and how to better care for their mental health. Instagram and Facebook have been the primary online platforms where young people have previously engaged with us in India and we are really looking forward to increasing our reach and enhancing the quality of work through this,” said Pattie Gonsalves, project director, It’s OK To Talk, Sangath.

This year, for World Mental Health Day, WHO is encouraging people to take action for at least 40 seconds, to let people who are struggling know they are not alone. Sharing your ‘Let’s Talk’ selfie is an easy way to do that. Users can get the World Mental Health Day ‘Let’s Talk’ camera filter on their Facebook or Messenger apps by tapping on the filter at the bottom of the screen.