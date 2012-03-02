Fabtech bags plum deals from GAIL,IOC

Pune-based engineering major,Fabtech Projects and Engineers Ltd,has bagged contracts worth of Rs 390 crore from Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to build the cross-country natural gas pipeline and LPG gas storage facilities.

Under the Rs 230-crore contract from GAIL,Fabtech will install cross-country pipeline from Coimbatore to Bangalore with 24 inch diameter and 340 kilometers of length for the transmission of natural gas from Kochi terminal.

The IOCL contract,which is worth Rs 160 crore will set up LPG storage facility involving the construction of LPG munded storage system across various locations. Of these locations 5 are in North East,1 in Central India and 2 in the Southern part of the country.

N P Hariharan ,Joint Managing Director,Fabtech,said the order from GAIL marks a significant foray of the company in the pipeline business. He said the annual pipeline business will touch Rs 10,000 crore in India in the next five years.

The market will grow as the Indian government is planning to set up a national gas grid having over 10000 kilometers of pipelines.

He said work has begun on both the projects.

The Fabtech cross-country pipeline for GAIL is coming in consortium with Zangas,Russia,which will provide the required technical services for the project.

