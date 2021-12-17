Eye on Swachh rankings: PMC to start scientific disposal of garden waste

Written by Ajay Yadav

AFTER SECURING the fifth spot in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness ranking, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) now aims to perform even better by taking up scientific disposal of green waste generated in the city in large quantities.

“The idea is to separate garden waste from daily solid waste and create a separate system for its collection, transportation and scientific disposal according to Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016,” said a civic officer.

At present, the PMC is collecting garden waste and transporting it to waste disposal sites at various locations of Pune city. The current efficiency of lifting is not enough to cater for the generation of garden waste. Therefore, the civic body is interested in providing a service that will help to develop a model with minimum upfront investment from corporations and an outcome-based efficient model for garden waste management.

With maximum utilisation of the existing infrastructure available, proposals are invited for setting up and operating an integrated, innovative and efficient system for garden waste collection, transportation, processing and scientific disposal for a minimum capacity of 150 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) for 20 years.

The current project intends to undertake the work to incorporate an efficient system for collection, transportation and processing of garden waste into either biomass, briquettes, coco fibre or yarn and similar by-products using briquetting or similar technology, along with carrying out the operation and maintenance of the same for 20 years.

The PMC will provide ward-wise temporary storage points for the collection of garden waste and dedicated land available sheds for garden waste processing at Hadapsar, Katraj, Pashan, Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Peshwe park and, if required, any other suitable locations within the PMC limits.

The private agency will have to utilise the land for garden waste processing and will be responsible for the maintenance required to fix it or make it operational or carry out modifications, if necessary, throughout the contract period.

In 2021, Pune jumped to 5th from 17th in 2020 in the Swachh Survekshan ranking for cleanest cities in the country. The civic body is now aiming for the top position in 2022.