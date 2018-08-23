Eye on electric vehicles’ boom, industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad take steps to prepare

With an aim to prepare for the upcoming boom in electric vehicles, the Forum of Small Scale Industries Association — an umbrella body of industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad — has decided form a special consultancy cell to help entrepreneurs in the sector. Abhay Bhor, president of the forum, said they have asked for setting up of Udyog Kendras as one-stop shops for all consultancy and policy-related work for the sector in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) centres.

The central government has been battling for the use of electric vehicles and has announced sops such as tax rebates and easy availability of finance. Around 65 per cent of the 4,000 operational units in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhor said, is with the automobile sector. “Once electric vehicles start making their presence felt, such industries will have to fight for their own survival,” he added. Bhor said most units lack the technical know-how and trained manpower necessary to make the move to the electric sector. One of the main objectives behind the formation of consultancy cells is to bridge the technology gap and allow for the growth of new entrepreneurs in the sector, he added.

“The central government has announced a series of sops for new entrepreneurs but mostly they have remained on paper. We have asked that… the tax rebates and easy finance be made available to such new age entrepreneurs,” said the forum president.

Bhor also said every industrial hub should have a Udyog Kendra which will allow entrepreneurs to access loans and get necessary government sanctions.

“We have asked the MIDC to ensure such kendras are operational soon,” he said.

The forum is also in the process of holding exhibitions which would allow entrepreneurs to come together and work in the sector.

Referring to the lack of trained manpower in the sector, Bhor said it can greatly slow down growth.

“While some portions related to electric vehicles are covered in ITIs in mechanical and electrical courses, practical knowledge is lacking. We have asked ITIs to make necessary adjustments in their syllabi to help the upcoming boom,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App