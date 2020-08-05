Extremely heavy rain fills up dams in Satara district

Due to the continuous heavy rainfall in Satara, the Central Water Commission on Wednesday issued an alert to the downstream districts. Express photo by pavan khengre, 28:03:20, Pune. Due to the continuous heavy rainfall in Satara, the Central Water Commission on Wednesday issued an alert to the downstream districts. Express photo by pavan khengre, 28:03:20, Pune.

Extreme heavy rainfall over Mahabaleshwar and neighbouring catchment areas of Koyana dam, during the last three days, has led to many smaller dams in Satara district filling up fast.

Rainfall in Satara had ended up remaining 28 per cent deficient in July but extremely heavy rain here since Monday saw several dams fill up to their full capacity. The intense rainfall over Satara has brought down the deficit to 20 per cent.

Due to the continuous heavy rainfall, the Central Water Commission on Wednesday issued an alert to the downstream districts. Last year, Satara and Kolhapur districts had faced one of the worst floods in years, affecting thousands of people.

Rainfall data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that in the 57 hours ending 5.30 pm on Wednesday, rainfall recorded in Mahabaleshwar was 623mm. As a result of heavy rain, water reserves in Koyana dam increased by 4000 cubic metre per second (Cumec), taking the reserves to 60 per cent of its total capacity.

Wama dam added 900 Cumec to its existing capacity and the storage is expected to reach 75 per cent in the coming two to three days. Similarly, Moma dam started releasing water after reporting 100 per cent stock on Wednesday.

“Many small dams in Satara and Kolhapur districts are getting heavy inflow due to the rainfall,” stated the warning issued by the Central Water Commission, which added that downstream districts have been alerted.

Similarly, catchment areas in Pune have also received very good rainfall over the last two days. Khadakwasla dam now has 50 per cent stock, whereas other dams are still to catch up. Panshet dam has 47 per cent stock, Varasgaon has 39.4 per cent stock, and Pavanadam has 38.72 per cent stock.

