Extremely heavy rain along Pune’s ghats, danger of mud and landslides

The southwest monsoon is active over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Madhya Maharashtra, including the ghat areas of Pune district, Wednesday will experience extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4mm in 24 hours), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

There are chances of landslides and mudslides in these areas.

The southwest monsoon is active over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa.

There is a low pressure area located near Saurashtra, Gujarat. Originating from this area, a trough is presently running through north Madhya Maharashtra, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha extending till west-central Bay of Bengal. The set wo systems will collectively bring enhanced rainfall over many parts of Madhya Maharashtra and coastal regions of the state on Wednesday.

Pune city will witness moderate intensity (15.6mm to 64.4mm in 24-hours) rainfall throughout the day.

Very light was reported in the 24-hour rainfall in Pune and these include Pashan – 0.6mm, Lohegaon – 1.2mm and

Shivajinagar – 3.1mm and Baramati – 5.2mm.

With the maximum temperatures expected to remain down at 27 degrees, the recorded minimum temperatures at 21.9 degrees on Wednesday, the air over the city continues to remain least polluted with the Air Quality Index forecast to be 25.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 14, 2021

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Pune city AQI – 25 – Satisfactory

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.