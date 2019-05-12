Extortionists tried to damage my political career, hit chances of BJP’s Baramati nominee: Jankar

State Animal Husbandry Minister Mahadev Jankar on Saturday said he was subjected to an extortion bid by five people, who had demanded Rs 50 crore from him and threatened him over a video “to damage his political career and the chances of the BJP candidate from Baramati.”

Advertising

“They had threatened to make a video viral. They told me that the video had my comments regarding the Dhangar community. They said the video contained my comments… that I could not win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections because I did not get all the votes of the Dhangar community,” said Jankar.

He added that the extortionists had threatened to make the video viral and damage his political career and his reputation, as well as to swing votes of the Dhangar community away from the BJP’s candidate from Baramati, Kanchan Kul.

The alleged extortionists have been arrested after Jankar filed a police complaint.

Jankar, the chief of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), had contested against NCP leader Supriya Sule from Baramati in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He had lost by about 70,000 votes.