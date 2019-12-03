Express photographer receives Southern Naval Command Award

Arul Horizon. Arul Horizon.

The Indian Express special photographer, Arul Horizon, was Sunday awarded the ‘Southern Naval Command Award’ for the best photo exhibit by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command at Centre Square Mall Ernakulam.

Horizon was awarded the first prize in the 10th Southern Naval Command Military Photography Exhibition, which is underway from November 29 under the aegis of Southern Naval Command and Press Club of Ernakulam.

Horizon’s photograph of Army personnel from Southern Command rescuing an elderly person during the Sangli flood earlier this year was adjudged the best out of the total 96 entries received from photojournalists from across the country.

Between August 1 and 10, heavy rain had battered south-western Maharashtra, leading to a rise in water level in local rivers.

Heavy flood was also witnessed in parts of Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, where lakhs of people were displaced and stretches of roads.

