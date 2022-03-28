Express journalist among 19 Lokmat awardees

(Written by Swarali Joshirao)

THE LOKMAT Journalism Awards, recognising the works of journalists from various media organisations, was held on Sunday. Ninteen journalists from various media organisations were felicitated and one lifetime achievement award was awarded in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lokmat Editorial Group President Vijay Darda, MAEER’s MIT World Peace University President Vishwanath Karad and other dignitaries at JW Marriott.

Anuradha Mascarenhas from The Indian Express won an award for women-centric reporting and Abhijit Belhekar from Loksatta won the award for his writings exploring Maharashtra. Awards were distributed among various categories from print, television and digital mediums. In the print, 13 awards were given to categories like research journalism, environmental journalism, women-centric reportage, civic issues, editorials and photojournalism. While four awards were dedicated to television and two for digital mediums.

Gadkari said, “Media is the fourth pillar of democracy. Every pillar has a responsibility to maintain the sanctity of democracy. The media should guide political leaders, citizens through columns and editorials. Based on a tripod of enlightenment, training and sacrament everyone works. And such works come in our reading, a constructive perspective is built.”

Darda said, “We have started this award for the past two years to recognise the efforts of journalists. As we have seen during the pandemic, the media has shown immense courage.

Hats off to all the reporters out there. Lokmat has always wished to strengthen journalism that benefits society. And it has worked to raise issues of the downtrodden and voiceless for the last 23 years. Lokmat has contributed to developing Pune’s journalism as well. I congratulate all the winners.”