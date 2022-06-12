Explosion at house where ‘washing machine was being repaired’

An explosion was reported in a building in Bhawani Peth Sunday afternoon. While no casualties were reported in the incident, initial probe suggests the blast took place in an apartment where a washing machine was being repaired.

According to Pune City Police, the incident took place at 3 pm. The resident of the apartment, Rashid Shaikh (45), runs a washing machine repair business. His family resides in another part of Pune, an official said.

A senior police official said, “We are yet to ascertain all the facts about the incident. The man has told us that he was repairing washing machines when the blast was reported. We do not know the exact cause of the blast. We are questioning the person and others related. No injuries have been reported. Further probe is on.”

Officials said the blast was heard at some distance and some windows were damaged.

A team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad assessed the situation and have submitted the primary findings to police.