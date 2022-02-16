Experts call for united action on depression

The Commission stresses the need for whole-of-society strategies that reduce exposure to both adverse experiences in childhood (including neglect and trauma) and across the lifespan to lower the prevalence of depression.

OVERLOOKED AND underfunded, experts with the Lancet-World Psychiatric Association Commission have called for united action to reduce the global burden of depression. They say the world is failing to tackle the persisting and increasingly serious global crisis of depression it is facing.

“Despite abundant evidence that much can be done to prevent depression and aid recovery even in resource-limited settings, an estimated 5 per cent of the adult population around the world in any year are living with depression,” Commission Chair Professor Helen Herrman from Orygen, National Centre for Excellence in Youth Mental Health and The University of Melbourne, Australia said. The Covid-19 pandemic has created additional challenges, with social isolation, bereavement, uncertainty, hardship, and limited access to healthcare taking a serious toll on the mental health of millions. At its worst, depression can lead to suicide.

“No two individuals share the exact life story and constitution, which ultimately leads to a unique experience of depression and different needs for help, support, and treatment,” said Commission Co-Chair Professor Vikram Patel from Harvard Medical School in the USA. “Similar to cancer care, the staged approach looks at depression along a continuum—from wellness, to temporary distress, to an actual depressive disorder—and provides a framework for recommending proportional interventions from the earliest point in the illness.”

“The National Mental Health Survey shows that about 2.5% of India’s adult population experiences an acute depressive episode at any time, which translates to about 20 million adults. But the more concerning number is that over 80% of these persons have not received any care, and a major reason for this is that most mental health care in India is skewed towards psychiatric care which is expensive, difficult to access, and associated with stigma and fear. India has been the world-leader in innovating brief psycho-social interventions for the prevention and care of depression which can be delivered in community settings such as schools and in primary care. The Commission calls for translating this evidence into action through targeting the social determinants of depression, in particular those which affect young people; scaling up the delivery of psycho-social interventions by front-line providers such as community health workers; and actively engaging with persons with the lived experience in research and service delivery,” Prof Patel told The Indian Express.

Prevention is essential to reducing the burden of depression

The Commission stresses the need for whole-of-society strategies that reduce exposure to both adverse experiences in childhood (including neglect and trauma) and across the lifespan to lower the prevalence of depression. “Prevention is the most neglected aspect of depression. This in part because most interventions are outside of the health sector,” said co-author Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar from SNEHA, Suicide Prevention Centre and Voluntary Health Services, Chennai, India. “In the face of the lifelong effects of adolescent depression, from difficulty in school and future relationships to risk of substance abuse, self-harm, and suicide, investing in depression prevention is excellent value for money.

It is crucial that we put into practice evidence-based interventions that support parenting, reduce violence in the family, and bullying at school, as well promoting mental health at work and addressing loneliness in older adults. Common risk factors and high rates of depression among people with chronic health problems also support shared preventive approaches.”