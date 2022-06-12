Expelled BJP leader booked for remarks against Prophet

PUNE CITY Police have booked expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal for his objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Zakir Shaikh, a resident of Mitha Nagar, has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Kondhwa police station on Friday.

As per the FIR, the complainant saw Jindal’s objectionable post about Prophet Mohammed on Twitter on June 2. Shaikh has said Jindal’s post hurt the sentiment of Muslims.

Police have booked Jindal in this case under sections 143 (a), 153 (b), 295 (a), 298 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma at the same police station for her comments against Prophet Mohammed during a recent news debate on the Gyanvapi issue. The complaint against Sharma was lodged by Abdul Gafoor Ahmed Pathan, a former NCP corporator from Kondhwa.

BJP had suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal from the party following the controversy over their remarks against Prophet Mohammed.