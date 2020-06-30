Expecting surge in cases, PMC appoints officers to improve services at CCCs

The PMC has set up a total of 31 CCCs across the city for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients with a total capacity of 11,655 beds while there are 11 Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) with a capacity of 3,126 beds and 25 DCHs with 3,775 beds. (Rerpesentational) The PMC has set up a total of 31 CCCs across the city for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients with a total capacity of 11,655 beds while there are 11 Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) with a capacity of 3,126 beds and 25 DCHs with 3,775 beds. (Rerpesentational)

Projecting a surge in Covid-19 cases and the need for medical facilities for their treatment, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to use its Covid Care Centres (CCCs) to full capacity with medical care facility added as per need, so as to reduce the load on Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCHs), which have limited capacity.

On Monday, the PMC appointed senior civic health officers as nodal officers for select CCCs. “The nodal officers will visit the CCCs allotted to them daily. The CCCs have to be used to full capacity and medical facility-related issues arising at the CCCs should be resolved by the medical officers,” said additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

The nodal officers will submit daily reports to the additional municipal commissioner by evening. The PMC has set up a total of 31 CCCs across the city for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients with a total capacity of 11,655 beds while there are 11 Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) with a capacity of 3,126 beds and 25 DCHs with 3,775 beds.

The PMC expects 19,506 patients by July 31 and a shortage of 614 isolation beds without oxygen, 400 ICU beds and 202 ventilator beds.

According to a civic health officer, the PMC decision to appoint nodal officers for CCCs is because of the need to improve the facilities considering the need in the coming days. “There are a lot of complaints about poor medical services at the CCCs. The civic body has appointed nodal officers for select CCCs having large capacities that would be developed as facilities with medical services as per need,” he said. The PMC has started providing oxygen facility at some CCCs.

The PMC has also started home quarantine of patients with no or mild symptoms provided there is provision for separate room and washroom.

