Exhibition on rare coins begins, provides window into bygone eras

The city’s annual exhibition of rare coins was inaugurated by Dr Anand Shroff, an archaeologist and coin collector, at Sonal Hall on Karve Road on Friday. Coins and currency notes from all over the world, from different eras, were displayed in 35 stalls. Some of the highlights of the exhibition included a coin weighing 2 kg, coins in different shapes like guitar and lion, and a currency called ‘Beed’, which was in use 3,000 years ago. Visitors can buy coins from the stalls.

Advertising

Shroff said that these ancient coins help us understand and study the life of people who lived in those time periods. “Coins are not just currency, they are the mirrors of an era,” said Shroff.

After the inauguration, four senior coin collectors, Shriniwas Bhat, Daulat Johri and Veena Sarasan, were felicitated by lifetime achievement awards for their contribution to the field.

The Oriental Numismatic Society, London and International Collectors’ Society of Rare Items also organised three lectures. Since 2018 is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1, an exhibition showcasing a collection of medals from the 18th century and from World War 1 is on display.

Advertising

The exhibition also has a stall that is selling banned currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations, respectively for Rs 25 and Rs 50 per note. Hanuman Gaikwad, who is a collector and trader of old coins and currency notes, owns the stall.

“What is the use of them now? They are just a piece of paper. But, there are some people who are buying them just as a hobby. Maybe to tell their children and grandchildren about demonetisation. I sold a few. Now I might have one or two notes,” he said.

The three-day exhibition, which is open from 10 am to 7 pm, is on till December 16.