Exhibition on Mt Kanchenjunga expedition planned for September 21, 22

Pune’s Giripremi Mountain Club will organise a photo and equipment exhibition on September 21 and 22 at Raja Ravi Varma Gallery in Shivajinagar to showcase the climb that the organisation organised to Mount Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest peak.

Ten mountaineers successfuly scaled the 8,585-metre mountain on a 50-day expedition that started in the first week of April and ended on May 15, said Umesh Zirpe, the leader of the Kanchenjunga Eco-Expedition.

Zirpe said the mountain, comprising of five peaks, is considered one of the toughest mountains to climb, with more than 120 glaciers around it. “… this tough expedition was 100 per cent successful and all our climbers are back home safe and sound,” he said.

“This was an eco-expedition where we collected different species of flora and fauna from the mountain. Samples from our collection, along with scientific information, will be showcased in the exhibition. A virtual reality apparatus will also be circulated for visitors to experience the view,” Zirpe added.

The exhibition, which is due to start at 10 am, will be inaugurated by Ashish Kasodekar, the first Indian marathoner to complete ‘La Ultra – The High’, which is a 555-km marathon in Ladakh.

He will be joined by Srikrishna Karkare, the managing director of Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd.

The 10 mountaineers who completed the expedition will also be present.

Speaking about difficulties the team experienced during the climb, Zirpe said the first two camps were “risk-zones”, where his team encountered heavy rockfall.

“The biggest challenge was to reach the summit, because the last stretch is nearly 300 metres, which takes about 27 hours to complete. The climb involved rocks, ice and snow.”