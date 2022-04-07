Exhibition highlights many facets of Rajmata Jijabai

“In most European countries, the image of an Indian woman is that she is subjugated by the man. But, the truth is that India has great women who have fought wars and ruled kingdoms. We decided to have a dedicated series of paintings at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum for Tararani Saheb, Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar and, now, Rajmata Jijabai,” said French journalist Francois Gautier who has been living in India for 40 years and started the museum in 2010. The series on Rajmata Jijabai has been painted by Anjali Hugay, 54, a Pune-based artist.

The works reveal various aspects of the powerful personality of Shivaji’s mother — from an able administrator to an intrepid warrior to a figure of justice and religious inclination. Hugay, after 18 years as an engineer, is focused on art. She follows Daniel Gerhartz, an American painter well-known for figurative paintings. “I connected with him by mail and got a chance to have a week’s training with him in person. I learnt a lot of techniques and then started my journey in figurative paintings in India,” she said.

Working on the series enabled her to “evolve as a person”. She chose a mother-son duo as models for the paintings. “Being a mother helped me as I tried to understand the mind of a warrior mother who raised a king revered for his administration and army,” she said. Hugay, who is known internationally, said the project made her realise “there should be more of such exhibitions on Indian history. A lot of women have contributed in various fields and should be highlighted in the public”.