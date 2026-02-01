Exemption of customs duty on 17 life-saving cancer drugs welcomed

Doctors have welcomed the Union Budget announcement exempting customs duty on 17 life-saving cancer drugs, saying it will lower treatment costs for patients. (Representative image)

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday announced exemption of duty on 17 life-saving cancer drugs, the medical fraternity has welcomed the move.

Dr Ashish Joshi, Director, Co-founder and Medical Oncologist, MOC Cancer Care and Research Centre said that the Budget brings tangible relief for cancer patients.

The exemption of basic customs duty on 17 critical cancer drugs, along with the inclusion of seven additional rare diseases under import duty exemption for personal medical use, will directly reduce treatment costs for many patients who rely on imported therapies.

With India recording over 14 lakh new cancer cases annually and cancer ranked among the top health burdens in the country, this cost relief is an important step toward lowering financial barriers to essential treatment.