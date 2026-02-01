Exemption of customs duty on 17 life-saving cancer drugs welcomed

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday announced exemption of duty on 17 life-saving cancer drugs, the medical fraternity has welcomed the move.
Dr Ashish Joshi, Director, Co-founder and Medical Oncologist, MOC Cancer Care and Research Centre said that the Budget brings tangible relief for cancer patients.
The exemption of basic customs duty on 17 critical cancer drugs, along with the inclusion of seven additional rare diseases under import duty exemption for personal medical use, will directly reduce treatment costs for many patients who rely on imported therapies.
With India recording over 14 lakh new cancer cases annually and cancer ranked among the top health burdens in the country, this cost relief is an important step toward lowering financial barriers to essential treatment.
Projections suggest that cancer incidence in India continues to rise and could reach around 2 million cases by 2040, underscoring the urgency of expanded care and innovation.
Shirin Wadia, CEO, KEM Hospital, Pune said that the announcement of duty cuts on 17 Cancer related drugs will bring relief to the patients dependent on imported medicines and make life saving treatments more affordable.
“One of the major highlights of this budget for the healthcare sector has been the announcement of states supporting the creation of five medical hubs that will give a major boost to medical tourism in India The mention of Geriatric care in the Union Budget is important and the fact that 1.5 lakh multiskilled caregivers combining care and allied skills will be created is a much needed step,” Wadia said.
Dr. Divij Mane, Director of Noble Hospitals and Noble Research Centre, also added that this initiative will generate a wide range of employment opportunities, from doctors and nurses to support staff and service providers,” Dr Mane said.
Dr Simon Grant Physician and Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic said that mental health services in Western India require urgent attention, and the expansion of NIMHANS 2.0 can help fill this gap. “Emergency and trauma care in district hospitals will also be strengthened for vulnerable populations. While customs duties are proposed on 17 life-saving drugs, seven additional rare diseases will be exempted for personal imports of medicines and specialized nutrition,” he added
Primary healthcare and public health infrastructure have been completely neglected in the Union Budget 2026-27, Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, former national president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) said.
“The budget is highly disappointing and directionless for the health sector. There is nothing special or transformative for healthcare in this budget,” Dr Wankhedkar said.
The former IMA president said that promotion of medical tourism will not benefit the common man. “Instead, it will largely help the private corporate hospital sector,” he said and added that there was no incentive for boosting the manufacturing of medical devices in India, which he pointed out was a major missed opportunity under the “Make in India” initiative.
