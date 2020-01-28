Execute Centre’s public schemes: I&B Joint Secy

Sahay said authorities should use advanced technology to dispense and create awareness about the Centre’s flagship schemes among the public. Sahay said authorities should use advanced technology to dispense and create awareness about the Centre’s flagship schemes among the public.

The Joint Secretary of the Ministry Information and Broadcasting, Vikram Sahay, directed various departments of the ministry on Saturday to implement public schemes of the central government.

Sahay was speaking at a review meeting organised for the officials of the regional public relations bureau of Maharashtra and Goa at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) in the city. Santosh Ajmera, director of regional public relations bureau, was present at the meeting.

Sahay said authorities should use advanced technology to dispense and create awareness about the Centre’s flagship schemes among the public. He urged officers to monitor the implementation of schemes and update the government about the progress of implementation. Tablet computers were distributed among authorities for assistance in their official work.

Afterwards, Sahay inspected the building of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. He said there is a requirement of a central building to achieve coordination between the regional public relations bureau of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the Press Information Bureau and other departments in the city.

Sahay also said that a media centre, amphitheatre and an auditorium will be set up in the building to inform journalists, public and students about the various schemes of the central government, using the latest technology.

