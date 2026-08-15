How an exclusive gated residential society in Aundh has roots in Partition

Spread across 125 acres, the community has retained its bungalow-only character while becoming increasingly cosmopolitan

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneAug 15, 2026 01:03 PM IST
aundh societyIts tree-lined roads and bungalow plots are a reminder of a community that rebuilt its life in Pune after Partition. (Photo: Prakash Bang)
Make us preferred source on Google

A conversation about Sindh Society in Aundh prompted writer Saaz Aggarwal to reflect on how little is known about the history of the community that built it.

At a friend’s birthday lunch, a fellow guest asked Aggarwal: “Do you know that Sindhis got all that Sindh Society Aundh land from the government free?”

Spread across 125 acres on Baner Road, Sindh Society, also known as Sadhu Vaswani Nagar, is today one of the largest gated residential communities in west India. Its tree-lined roads and bungalow plots are a reminder of a community that rebuilt its life in Pune after Partition.

aundh society Plots were marked, roads were constructed and water pipelines were laid according to PMC plans. (Photo: Prakash Bang)

Sindh Society was among the places in newly independent India where Hindus from Sindh, who had fled violence in places including Quetta and Karachi during the Partition of 1947, began rebuilding their lives.

“Most people have little understanding of how the Partition had resulted in the Sindhis losing their ancestral homeland of Sindh in present-day Pakistan. Having fought for freedom from the British, they had to pack up their lives after Independence and resettle in other, unfamiliar places. Their hard work gained them dignity and comfort but their language and culture were lost forever,” says Aggarwal, who has written Sindh: Stories from a Vanished Homeland.

In the book History of Sind Society, author Harish Jagtiani writes: “Most of the Hindus of Sind came to the then Province of Bombay (Maharashtra and Gujarat) as Sind was a part of Bombay till 1935. Those Sind Hindus who came to Pune formed the Sind Cooperative Housing Society Ltd Pune. The aims and objectives were to rehabilitate the displaced Sind Hindus in Pune.”

aundh society It also has several sporting facilities, including a temperature-controlled swimming pool. (Photo: Prakash Bang)

Jagtiani, who joined the society in April 1948, writes that its members searched for a suitable piece of land. The present location was then under the Collector’s office, as there was no Pune Municipal Corporation. “It came in municipal limits after Pune got the corporation in 1950. Before that, there was no bus service, no electricity, no water pipeline, no drainage or other amenities,” he writes.

Story continues below this ad

Many members of the community, having left almost everything behind in Sindh, could not initially afford to construct houses as their priority was to earn a living for their families. Several left for other parts of India. Building Sindh Society was therefore an arduous process that required considerable effort from its members. Plots were marked, roads were constructed and water pipelines were laid according to PMC plans.

On June 6, 1955, eminent spiritual leader Sadhu TL Vaswani laid the foundation stone. He told residents: “The watchword of the new age is compassion. In the new housing society, the rich should care for the poor and the needy and give them relief.”

Today, Sindh Society is home to more than 280 families. Many of the original residents have passed away, while their children live abroad. The society has consequently become more cosmopolitan, with families from other communities also living here.

aundh A four-acre oval garden with a jogging track is among the society’s prominent features. (Photo: Prakash Bang)

“This is the only such society that has stringent construction rules. We will never let apartments come here. It will always be bungalows,” says Sital Ahuja, chairman of the Sindh Cooperative Housing Society.

Story continues below this ad

A four-acre oval garden with a jogging track is among the society’s prominent features. It also has several sporting facilities, including a temperature-controlled swimming pool.

“The Sindh Society Premier League for cricket is held with due protocol at the end of December-beginning of January every year. We also have football, basketball, badminton, tennis and yoga facilities, among others,” says Ahuja.

Cultural events range from Ganeshotsav to Guru Nanak Jayanti. Events at the clubhouse also focus on Sindhi culture. On August 16, Amardeep Singh, an independent visual ethnographic researcher based in Singapore, will give a talk, “From Indus to Exile”, on the Sindhi Nanak Panthis, a community that followed a syncretic culture shaped by Guru Nanak’s teachings.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments