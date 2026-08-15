How an exclusive gated residential society in Aundh has roots in Partition

Its tree-lined roads and bungalow plots are a reminder of a community that rebuilt its life in Pune after Partition. (Photo: Prakash Bang)

A conversation about Sindh Society in Aundh prompted writer Saaz Aggarwal to reflect on how little is known about the history of the community that built it.

At a friend’s birthday lunch, a fellow guest asked Aggarwal: “Do you know that Sindhis got all that Sindh Society Aundh land from the government free?”

Spread across 125 acres on Baner Road, Sindh Society, also known as Sadhu Vaswani Nagar, is today one of the largest gated residential communities in west India. Its tree-lined roads and bungalow plots are a reminder of a community that rebuilt its life in Pune after Partition.

Plots were marked, roads were constructed and water pipelines were laid according to PMC plans. (Photo: Prakash Bang) Plots were marked, roads were constructed and water pipelines were laid according to PMC plans. (Photo: Prakash Bang)

Sindh Society was among the places in newly independent India where Hindus from Sindh, who had fled violence in places including Quetta and Karachi during the Partition of 1947, began rebuilding their lives.