Exams only weeks away, SPPU faces challenge of completing question banks in time

Even as the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) announced the final exam schedule on Monday, which is only a few weeks away, questions are being raised on whether the exam question bank would be completed on time.

There are over 4,100 subjects across 294 faculties for which the October – November 2020 semester exams are to be conducted next month, for first to final-year students. However, as lakhs of questions are to be prepared to conduct the online multiple-choice questions-based exams, one of the bigger challenges would be getting questions from paper setters in time.

Mahesh Kakade, director of examination and evaluation, SPPU, said there are nearly 28,000 teachers who have been approved to prepare the exam questions.

“The work of preparing the question bank is going on and there will be no delay. We will manage to do it in time. It is true that nearly one-fourth of those teachers who are assigned the task of preparing questions are yet to send them. For whatever reason, they haven’t done it… they should know that there are provisions to send them notices and take penalising action. We have now given time till March 20, by when they are expected to send the questions,” said Kakade.

He said that currently the focus is on getting the question bank ready, and action against errant teachers will follow later.

The October-November semester exams are to be conducted from April 10, while mock exams will be held on April 7.



The SPPU administration has promised to release the final timetable by March 25 on the website, http://www.unipune.ac.in. Students will be sent all details of the examination through SMS and email, but candidates will have to ensure to send the correct number/email for communication.