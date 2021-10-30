Maharashtra: Exam for category D posts on October 31

The state Health Department is going to conduct the written examination for Category D vacant posts on October 31.



Dr Archana Patil, director of health, Maharashtra, said that a total of 3,462 posts are vacant in Category D in the state Health Department.

The posts include those of ward boys, sweepers and other supporting staff.

Over 4.61 lakh candidates have applied for the examination that will be conducted across 1,364 centres in the state.