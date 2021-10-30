Maharashtra: Exam for category D posts on October 31

By: Express News Service | Pune |
October 30, 2021 5:50:42 am
October 30, 2021 5:50:42 am
The state Health Department is going to conduct the written examination for Category D vacant posts on October 31.
Dr Archana Patil, director of health, Maharashtra, said that a total of 3,462 posts are vacant in Category D in the state Health Department.
The posts include those of ward boys, sweepers and other supporting staff.
Over 4.61 lakh candidates have applied for the examination that will be conducted across 1,364 centres in the state.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd