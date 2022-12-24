‘He wasn’t able to tell me the exact location’: Maharashtra MP who rushed to help MLA Gore after his car fell into a ditch

Madha MP Ranjit Raje Nimbalkar, who stays in Phaltan, was among the first respondents after BJP MLA from Maharashtra Jaykumar Gore’s car went off a bridge and fell into a ditch on the Pune-Pandharpur highway in the wee hours of Saturday.

“At about 3.05 am, I received a call from Gore saheb. He told me that his car had suffered an accident. He wasn’t able to tell me the location exactly but said it is near Phaltan. I reached the location within 5-6 minutes. I saw that the car had fallen into a 70-80-feet ditch. The car was overturned to the side where Gore saheb sits. The seats were broken and his driver and PA were stuck in an injured position,” said Nimbalkar.

Nimbalkar accompanied Gore to Pune’s Ruby Hall Hospital. “There’s no reason to worry. There has been a minor injury to three of his ribs. He will be back in Maan (Gore’s Assembly constituency) after treatment in a few days,” said Nimbalkar.

Gore was travelling back home to Dahivadi (in Satara district) from Nagpur to spend the weekend. He travelled to Pune from Nagpur by air with some other MLAs and was on his way to his hometown with his aides. The driver lost control and the vehicle broke the barrier of the bridge and fell into the ditch.

His personal assistant and the driver are said to have received serious injuries and are being treated at a private hospital in Baramati.