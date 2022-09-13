Ex-MP Adhalrao-Patil in a fix as BJP eyes Shirur Lok Sabha seat

FORMER SHIRUR MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, who has joined the Shinde group of Shiv Sena, finds himself in a fix as the BJP has laid claim to the constituency from where he had won thrice and is eyeing to contest from it again in the next parliamentary election. However, downplaying BJP’s claim on Shirur seat, Adhalrao said any final decision about the seat would be taken by party leadership of both the BJP and Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde.

“During the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the past, Shirur Lok Sabha seat was with the Shiv Sena. Though the Shiv Sena has strength in the constituency, our organisational work is also going on for long in the same seat. Every party has a right to increase its strength. BJP has prepared itself for the next Lok Sabha elections and the party will have its MP from Shirur seat,” said BJP leader Madhuri Misal at a press conference in Pimpri on Sunday.

Speaking to this newspaper, BJP Pune district president Ganesh Bhegde on Monday said, “Whatever Madhuri Misal said is true. BJP has been preparing to contest from the seat for long. Our organisational strength has grown in the seat and we are confident of winning it in the next elections.” Bhegde refuse to name the aspirants from BJP who are eyeing the seat. “We have many, we can’t declare their names. Our party leadership will declare the name of the final candidate,” he said.

Bhegde said not only Shirur, but BJP is confident of winning Baramati seat too. “Our party leaders and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Renuka Singh will be touring Shirur and Baramati seat this month to assess the possibility of our candidates winning the seats,” he said. While Renuka Singh will be visiting Shirur on September 14, 15 and 16, Sitharaman will be in Baramati on September 22, 23 and 24. When asked about BJP’s claim, Adhalrao said, “The BJP leaders are not only visiting Shirur and Baramati but are also visiting the seat in Thane where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son had won the Lok Sabha seat. BJP has the right to assess the situation on its own. I am also an aspirant from the Shirur seat and have been preparing to contest from it. Any decision on who will contest from Shirur seat will be taken by the party leadership of both BJP and Shiv Sena. I will abide by the decision taken by the party.”

Adhalrao, who had won the Shirur seat thrice, had lost to NCP candidate Amol Kolhe in 2019. Since then, he and Kolhe had been locked in a duel over the development activity in Shirur. After the Shiv Sena was split, Adhalrao first denied that he was joining the Shinde faction. However, after the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray expelled him and then next day withdrew the expulsion, Adhalrao said he felt hurt and decided to join the Shinde faction.

Shiv Sena sources, however, said since NCP had won the Shirur seat with a decisive margin, it was against handing it over to the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray. “Sensing that he had no chance, Adhalrao had switched to Shinde camp. But now with BJP laying claim to the seat, Adhalrao finds himself in a corner,” said a local Shiv Sena leader.

Downplaying BJP’s claim, Adhalrao said, “BJP is not only assessing the situation in Shirur but is doing so across the country. It is trying to find out whether it can contest from a seat which had been lost to the rivals. Every party has a right to carry out such assessments…I don’t read much into it,” he said.