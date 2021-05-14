Pune: Ex-deputy director of land records booked for amassing illegal wealth

The ACB said Wankhede and his wife had allegedly acquired over Rs 88 lakh by illegal means. (Representational Photo)

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has lodged an offence against Balasaheb Wankhede (58), a former deputy director of land records in Pune, and his wife Ushakiran (54) for allegedly amassing more wealth than their known income sources.

The ACB has lodged an FIR against the couple at the Mundhwa police station.

In December 2018, the ACB had arrested a lawyer, who had allegedly accepted Rs 1.7 crore on behalf of Wankhede, the then deputy director of land records in the Pune region. In March 2019, the ACB had also arrested Wankhede in this case.

ACB sleuths the conducted a probe into the property acquired by Wankhede since 1989 to March 2019. A press release, issued by the ACB on Friday, said Wankhede and his wife had allegedly acquired over Rs 88 lakh by illegal means.

It also stated that Wankhede and his wife have properties in Pune city, Mumbai, Akola and Amravati. The ACB is also conducting searches at their residence, the press release added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijaymala Pawar is investigating the case further.