Ex-BJP MP leads protest by Hindutva groups against anti-Brahmin outfit

several Hindutva groups in Pune, led by former BJP MP Pradeep Ravat, staged protests against the alleged attack on Patil. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) several Hindutva groups in Pune, led by former BJP MP Pradeep Ravat, staged protests against the alleged attack on Patil. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Hindutva activists in Pune have extended their support to “pro-Hindutva” orator and social media speaker Sachin Prabhakar Nemade, alias Sachin Patil, who was allegedly beaten up by members of Sambhaji Brigade — an anti-Brahmin organisation — on June 10. Sambhaji Brigade has, meanwhile, accused Patil of making derogatory and baseless remarks against the outfit.

On Thursday, several Hindutva groups in Pune, led by former BJP MP Pradeep Ravat, staged protests against the alleged attack on Patil.

Claiming that he was disturbed after “divisive forces misused the January 1 Koregaon Bhima violence for creating a rift in the society”, Patil said he was conducting coaching classes and giving speeches on positive thinking, Shivaji Maharaj and the current socio-political situation in his individual capacity.

He said a group from Akola had invited him to speak at a programme on June 10. “After the programme, I went to Patur to meet my uncle, when four persons, including a senior activist of Sambhaji Brigade, Pankay Jayale, abducted me in a car and thrashed me…They accused me of speaking against Maratha Seva Sangh leader Purushottam Khedekar,” he said. The police have lodged a case under several sections of IPC.

Pankaj Jayale, former president of the Akola district unit of Sambhaji Brigade and an accused in the case, said, “Patil made wrong and baseless comments against Sambhaji Brigade, Maratha Seva Sangh and Purushottam Khedekar, who is highly respected. We do not mind him speaking on Hindutva or any other issue. But you can see from his YouTube videos…he makes derogatory comments against the us and Maratha Seva Sangh. This had led to the dispute.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App