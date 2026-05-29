‘Everything will be back to normal’: 90-year-old Pune restaurant to serve lunch thali again, was forced to trim menu due to LPG crisis

The South Indian Mess in Pune’s Rasta Peth, famous for serving home-style, hygienic South Indian food, will once again bustle with lunch-time crowd from June 1.

The Mess, established in the 1930s, was forced to shut for a week a couple of months ago owing to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in India in the wake of the West Asia conflict. It then operated partially. This meant that the restaurant’s famous lunch thali had not been available for three months.

The restaurant concentrated on breakfast and snacks, serving fluffy idlis, vadas, and delectable sambar, among others. The coffee remained a hit with the customers.