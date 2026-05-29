‘Everything will be back to normal’: 90-year-old Pune restaurant to serve lunch thali again, was forced to trim menu due to LPG crisis

The South Indian Mess’s famous lunch thali had not been available for three months.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMay 29, 2026 05:50 PM IST
Pune RestaurantThe famous lunch thali at the South Indian Mess in Pune. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
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The South Indian Mess in Pune’s Rasta Peth, famous for serving home-style, hygienic South Indian food, will once again bustle with lunch-time crowd from June 1.

The Mess, established in the 1930s, was forced to shut for a week a couple of months ago owing to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in India in the wake of the West Asia conflict. It then operated partially. This meant that the restaurant’s famous lunch thali had not been available for three months.

The restaurant concentrated on breakfast and snacks, serving fluffy idlis, vadas, and delectable sambar, among others. The coffee remained a hit with the customers.

The restaurant requires 39 commercial LPG cylinders a month to prepare the meals.

“Everything will be back to normal,” says Moorthy, Vice-Chairman, South Indian Urban Co-Op Hostel Society, which runs the Mess. He adds that 65-100 people turn up for lunch every day. Among them are medical professionals from nearby hospitals, shoppers, students, single people who live in the neighbourhood, and regulars who have been coming here for decades.

“The LPG crisis is still continuing, but we plan to start the restaurant completely. We held a meeting of the Society and decided to increase the prices for the contractor because raw material prices have gone up,” says Moorthy, adding that they retained all the staff. “Our focus is maintaining the quality of the food,” he adds.

A mound of rice, roti, dal, curd, different types of bhajis, and crispy, crunchy papad are among the attractions of the unlimited lunch thali, served from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm. That the bill – Rs 120 per thali – didn’t pinch the pocket was yet another reason for people queuing up for a place at one of the sunmica-topped tables.

‘Poor planning by government’

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The South Indian Mess is among many well-known and popular restaurants that closed, partially or completely, in the wake of the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in India. As the war drags on, many restaurant owners are trying to get back on their feet. A member of the Pune chapter of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) says these closures prove that no prior information or intimation was given to restaurant businesses.

“This reflects the poor government planning. When historic restaurants shut down, reduce the menu, or increase prices, there is concern in the larger industry. Restaurants are very cash flow-intensive businesses; daily cash flow takes care of expenses. With the commercial LPG crisis, the entire chain was broken,” says the NRAI member.

The owner of a restaurant that also closed a branch says that re-opening comes with the challenge that “your customers have gone somewhere else”. “When you reopen, how do you get those customers to come back to you? The gestation period increases before you can get it running again. It’s like starting all over again because the competition is so intense,” the owner adds.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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