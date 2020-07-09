Every PMC ward hit by Covid-19, some have more than 1,000 cases

In the last fortnight, the number of cases has risen sharply in Karvenagar, from 42 patients till June 23 to 265 by July 7. In the last fortnight, the number of cases has risen sharply in Karvenagar, from 42 patients till June 23 to 265 by July 7.

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected every single one of the 42 wards under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with all of them reporting over a 100 cases, and the number of cases crossing 1,000 in four wards. Even wards that were relatively unaffected earlier, during the total lockdown, have seen cases rise since the phased ‘unlockdown’ started.

The four worst-hit wards are Tadiwala Road-Sassoon hospital (1,459 cases), followed by Navi Peth-Parvati (1,347), Koregan Park-Ghorpadi (1,255) and Yerawada (1,027).

In the last fortnight, the number of cases has risen sharply in Karvenagar, from 42 patients till June 23 to 265 by July 7. Similarly, the Baner-Balewadi-Pashan ward saw the number of patients increase from 46 to 138 in the same time period, while Warje-Malwadi and Suncity-Hingne Khurd had 54 patients each a fortnight ago, and have 186 and 195 patients now, respectively.

In the last 14 days, the Bavdhan-Kothrud depot ward saw the number of patients increase from 58 to 158, Vadgaon Dhayari-Vadgaon Budhruk from 60 to 185, Erandwane-Happy colony from 77 to 436, Mayur Colony-Dahakunar colony from 85 to 257 and Balajinagar-Rajiv Gandhinagar from 89 to 298 patients.

In some wards, the number crossed 1,000, such as Koregaon Park-Ghorpadi, where Covid-19 cases jumped from 646 to 1,255, and from 916 to 1,347 in Navi Peth-Parvati.

One ward that showed some signs of the infection slowing down was Lohiyanagar-Kasewadi, one of the worst-affected areas during the early months of the pandemic, where only 65 new cases were reported in the last fortnight The Kharadi-Chandannagar ward reported 89 new cases in the same period, while the adjoining ward of Vimannagar-Somnath Nagar saw the number of cases increase by 92.

Meanwhile, as the PMC adopts a strategy of declaring ‘very micro containment zones’, limited to a building, housing society or a locality instead of a larger area, more cases are being reported from outside containment zones.

Currently, there are 109 containment zones in the civic jurisdiction, and the officer in charge of ward offices has been empowered to seal any building or housing society where more than three cases are reported.

