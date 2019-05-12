Event to celebrate birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj in city today

Written by Monika Asthana

Shivspurti Prathisthan and Shivspurti Prakashan are going to organise ‘Shivputra Mahotsav’, an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj on Sunday. The event will be held at Balgandharv Rang Mandir from 5 pm onwards.

“We have been organising various events to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But this is the first time we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” said Praduyesh Molak, secretary, Shivsphruti Pratisthan.

Women’s activist and writer Vidya Bal and notable researcher, writer and pioneer of postal stamps on Shivaji Maharaj, Datta Nalwade, would be awarded with ‘Maharani Tara Rani Award’ and ‘Shivputra Chhatrapati Shambhuraje Award’, respectively at the event.

“Vidya Bal has been working for the welfare of women for the past several years whereas Datta Nalwade has been working on Maratha history and is the author of 15 books,” said Molak.

Dr A H Salunkhe, the 80-year-old Satara-based thinker, philosopher and writer, will also take part in the event and speak on the regime of Sambhaji Maharaj. Rohit Pawar, a member of Zilla Parishad, will also participate in the event.

Multiple books will also be launched during the event.