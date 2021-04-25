Even as Covid-19 deaths rise, Pimpri-Chinchwad’s recovery rate at 87%

As many as 1,100 citizens living outside PCMC limits also died in hospitals in the industrial city.

Even as the daily Covid death toll in Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to surge, the city has simultaneously reported a high recovery rate of 87 per cent. On Saturday, a record 81 new fatalities were reported here.

According to the PCMC health department, till Saturday, as many as 1,98,500 COVID positive cases were registered in the civic limits. “And till Saturday, 1 Pimpri-Chinchwad70,600 citizens have recovered from COVID in the last one year,” said PCMC Additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve.

From April 11, 2020, when the first coronavirus death was registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad to April 24, PCMC has registered around 2,600 virus deaths. As many as 1,100 citizens living outside PCMC limits also died in hospitals in the industrial city.

PCMC health chief Dr Roy said the high percentage of recoveries — at 87 per cent — is because a majority of them who test positive have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. “Between 70-80 per cent of those who test positive have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. These persons are home-isolated and are being constantly monitored for a period of 14 days,” he said.

Dr Roy said the lowest recovery rate is in the age group of 70 years and above. “In this age group, 73 per cent recovery rate has been registered. Similarly, those between 60-69 years, 77 per cent recovery rate has been recorded. These are vulnerable groups, many of whom suffer from one or more ailments,” he said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Covid death rate since the last year has been between 1.25 to 2 per cent. Currently, the death rate is 1.33 per cent.

Dr Roy said the death rate among the elderly citizens was very high at 8.11 per cent. “Similarly, the death rate among senior citizens above 60 years of age and up to 69 years was also high at 4.50 per cent. ”

Dr Roy said though the positivity rate among youngsters between 21 years to 39 years was high at 43 per cent, the death rate was among the lowest. “Among the children from 0 to 12 years of age, the death rate was only 0.2 per cent. In the age group 13 to 21 years, it was just 0.4 per cent and in the young age group of 21 to 39 years, the death rate was 0.29 per cent,” he said.

The percentage of deaths among males was 1.54 per cent and females was 0.95 per cent, he said.

