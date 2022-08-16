EVECON 22, state conference of woman doctors, to be held in Pune

Updated: August 16, 2022 9:00:33 pm
This year’s edition of EVECON 22, the state conference of woman doctors, being hosted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra will be held at Royal Connaught Boat Club in Pune on August 27 and 28. The conference will be a combination of academic excellence and a cultural extravaganza. The theme of this year’s conference will be ‘Women’s Holistic Wellbeing’, said Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, president of IMA Pune and organizing chairperson.
This year the Pune chapter of IMA is hosting the event.
As a part of EVECON 22, IMA Pune conducted a host of events such as ‘Nauvari Walkathon’ for women, a health exhibition to create awareness on women’s health, street plays, and essay writing contests on August 15.
Dr Sanjay Patil, the executive trustee of IMA Pune, said, “This is a unique conference organised annually by Maharashtra. Being the largest branch of IMA, the Pune wing is happy to host the prestigious conference. This conference will definitely come out with a good statement towards women’s holistic well-being.”
