Sluggish European markets sour Indian grape exporters’ prospects

With European markets getting entangled in recession fears, the export of grapes in India has kicked off on a sour note.

While the majority of Indian grapes go to West Asia and Bangladesh, the European markets fetch premium prices. However, only 157 containers of grapes left India for Europe on January 25 leaving not-so-positive impressions on the exporters’ plans as many of them plan their cycle with the European market in mind. However, exporters and farmers are now cautious about the outcome.

The database maintained by the Agriculture Produce Export Development Authority, APEDA, shows that the lower trend in exports comes even as the growers have reported better quality in terms of their produce.

Given the long dry spell and absence of unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the grape-growing zones of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune and some parts of Marathwada, growers in Maharashtra have reported good quality and quantity of their produce.

This year all the exports have happened from Maharashtra, the leading producer of grapes in the country with other grape-producing states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh yet to send out any consignment of grapes.

Given the sluggish pace in exports, the fear of a price drop now looms large. Last year, the growers in Maharashtra made a declaration not to sell export quality grapes below Rs 100 a kilogram. However, the farmers have not made such a stand this season.

This year, to date, only 157 containers (1989.461 tonnes) of table grapes have left the country for European Union countries, with the Netherlands emerging as the top destination for Indian grapes. . Last year this figure was 1.05 lakh tonnes which were exported in 7,818 containers.

Advertisement

Overall, this fiscal the country has seen the export of 69, 105.87 tonnes of grapes, according to the Ministry of Commerce. In the 2021-22 fiscal, the country has seen grape exports of 2.06 lakh tonnes.