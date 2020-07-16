Essential service providers, civic workers make up 2% of Covid-19 patients so far: PMC

As on July 11, the PMC registered that 309 out of 27,525 patients were those involved in providing essential services, which is 1.12 per cent of total cases. (Representational) As on July 11, the PMC registered that 309 out of 27,525 patients were those involved in providing essential services, which is 1.12 per cent of total cases. (Representational)

IN THE effort to contain the spread of Covid-19, those from the PMC jurisdiction trying to ensure the safety of citizens make up around 2 per cent of the total Covid-19 patients so far. Since the country went into lockdown, those at the frontline for containing the outbreak and keeping essential services functioning have been at high risk of contracting the infection.

“A total of 539 such people, including 309 essential service providers and 230 civic employees, have been infected as on July 11,” said a civic officer.

As on July 11, the PMC registered that 309 out of 27,525 patients were those involved in providing essential services, which is 1.12 per cent of total cases. These essential service providers include 214 police personnel and health workers from private hospitals.

Also, 230 civic employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak, of which 13 have succumbed to the infection and 110 have recovered. These include 133 staff members of the civic health and solid waste management departments, while remaining are from other civic departments. Civic employees make up for 0.82 per cent of the total cases.

The PMC has assured a life cover of Rs 1 crore, Rs 50 lakh from the central government scheme and Rs 50 lakh cash or Rs 25 lakh cash and job from the civic body to employees who die on Covid-19 duty. However, technical glitches have delayed the disbursement of life cover to family of the deceased.

“We are coordinating to complete the process and have forwarded claims of seven employees to New India Insurance for Rs 50 lakh from the central government scheme as the firm is declared as the nodal agency for the purpose. There is, however, no approval from them so far,” said Shivaji Daundkar, head of PMC employees’ welfare department.

He said the PMC was to provide financial assistance of either Rs 50 lakh or Rs 25 lakh along with a job in the civic body to kin of the deceased. “The scheme is pending in the general body for approval and it cannot be implemented till then. However, the kin of deceased have opted for Rs 25 lakh cash compensation along with job instead of Rs 50 lakh,” Daundkar said, adding it would be implemented as soon as there the general body gave its nod.

While those working at medical shops or for the supply of groceries, vegetables, milk, and LPG are under the essential service providers, the civic body does not categorise them as such during registration as Covid-19 patients.

