Escape from Pune’s Sassoon hospital: Over the years, many cases of inmates fleeing from custody

Yogesh Raut Yogesh Raut

Written by Poulomi Chatterjee

The escape of an undertrial from the custody of Pune Police, while he had been admitted to Sassoon hospital for treatment, has once again brought to light lapses in security arrangements. In the past, there have been a number of similar incidents, when undertrials or convicts brought to the hospital for treatment have given police the slip. After the escape of Yogesh Raut, the prime accused in the Nayana Pujari gang rape and murder case, a separate ward in the hospital was assigned to inmates. Despite the implementation of this measure, incidents of undertrials or convicts escaping from the hospital continue to take place.

ALSO READ | Pune police red-faced as another undertrial escapes

August 2010

Alleged sandalwood smugglers Subhash Gore (41) and Dagdu Bhosale (48) from Barshi had escaped from Sassoon hospital. The two were re-arrested a month later.

February 2011

Rohidas Anant Chorage, a convict in a 2008 murder case, escaped from Sassoon hospital.

ALSO READ | Pune undertrial escape: Will show no mercy to the guilty policemen, says police commissioner

April 2011

Santosh Shivaji Rashinkar, a murder accused, escaped from the same hospital.

September 2011

Yogesh Raut, the prime accused in the 2010 Nayana Pujari gangrape and murder case, had fled from Sassoon hospital when he was brought there after he complained of body ache. He was arrested again in May 2013. Raut was also on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Vishaka Mandal, a vegetable vendor.

October 2011

Vinod Lakhan, an undertrial from Yerawada jail who was arrested for allegedly cheating over 300 women who belonged to self-help groups, escaped from the hospital despite two policemen being deployed to guard him. The on-duty policemen were later suspended.

September 2016

Somnath Vishnu Raut, an accused booked in multiple crimes, and who faced charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, escaped from Sassoon hospital.

March 2017

A 17-year old escaped from Sassoon hospital, but was tracked down and detained the same day. He had been arrested for breaking into and stealing from a house.

September 2017

Another 17-year old escaped from the hospital after being taken to see a psychiatrist. The boy had been detained on charges of arson.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App