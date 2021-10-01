Erratic monsoon leaves city with 17% rain deficit, but district gets 4% excess

At the end of the four-month monsoon season this year, Pune city received 469.6mm of rain in total, marking a deficit of 17 per cent. Pune district, however, managed to record 4 per cent above normal rain this year.

The Southwest Monsoon, which ended on Thursday, was mostly active during June and September over Pune, with long dry spells witnessed during July and most days of August.

Maharashtra, this year, recorded surplus rain of 19 per cent, with all its districts recording either normal or above normal rainfall.

Until recently, Nandurbar was the only district to record below normal rain but thanks to remnants of Cyclone Gulab and the subsequent rain, the district finally crossed into normal rain territory earlier this week.

The sub-division-wise rainfall this monsoon over Maharashtra was — Konkan (24 per cent surplus), Madhya Maharashtra (16 per cent surplus), Marathwada (48 per cent surplus) and Vidarbha (3 per cent surplus).

This season was particularly wet for Marathwada, where significantly high amount of rain was recorded for several days in June, July and September. The last 10 days of the season saw extremely heavy rain, leading to flash floods and overflowing dams.

Some of the districts with notably heavy rain include Jalna (82 per cent surplus), Beed (67 per cent surplus), Parbhani (65 per cent surplus), Aurangabad (63 per cent surplus), Mumbai (43 per cent surplus), Dhule (36 per cent surplus), Ratnagiri (33 per cent surplus), Ahmednagar (30 per cent surplus), Yavatmal and Solapur (24 per cent surplus each).

Between Sunday and Tuesday, the IMD has again forecast light to moderate rain over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan.