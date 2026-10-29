Horse fitness row: Asian Games gold medallist Hriday Chheda served defamation notice

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

A pre-competition dispute over a horse’s medical fitness ahead of Asian Games 2026 has escalated into a legal battle. Lt Col Sandeep Dewan (retd), a member of the ad hoc committee of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), recently served a defamation notice to Asian Games 2022 gold medallist Hriday Chedda.

The legal action stems from an email Chedda sent to top Indian sports authorities in early September, addressing the controversy around veterinary assessments of his horse Dono Di Maggio during pre-games quarantine in Aachen, Germany.

The disagreement centres on sharply contrasting veterinary evaluations. While Chedda maintains the assessment unfairly jeopardised his place in the national contingent just days before departure, Dewan asserts that the medical examination was routine and that Chedda’s subsequent email contained false, defamatory allegations that damaged his personal reputation. Chedda received the legal notice on October 17, shortly after returning from the Asian Games, where Dono Di Maggio ultimately became India’s best-performing horse.

Conflicting veterinary reports

The dispute began when selected horses were quarantined from September 4 to 14. According to Chedda, a third-party German veterinarian appointed by team vet, Dr Gregorius Melius, examined the animals and issued a report describing Dono Di Maggio as lame in three legs. Chedda, who began his riding journey with Japalouppe Equestrian Centre in Pune and now consults a stud farm in the city, disputed the finding and said he had not initially received the report. He arranged for two independent veterinarians to examine the horse on September 8, both of whom declared it fit.

A third veterinarian sent by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on September 9 also cleared the animal, while Chedda’s UK-based veterinarian, Dr Eamon McLaughlin, identified direct contradictions in the German vet’s report.

“Three vets are saying that the horse is fit, and only one vet is saying unfit on multiple legs,” Chedda said, arguing that the differing assessments raised questions about the original findings. He stressed his commitment to sportsmanship, stating, “My integrity demands that I won’t take a lame horse, which will damage the country’s chances.”

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Fearing his position was being undermined, Chedda emailed the EFI, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), IOA president P T Usha, and teammates on September 8. “I believe there is nothing defamatory in that email,” he said, explaining that he shared the message with a limited group of decision-makers rather than circulating it publicly.

Dewan defends inspection

Dewan, however, defended the inspection, noting that routine checks were critical after past international competitions in which horses deemed lame were taken abroad, embarrassing the country. He explained that the detailed report, which included X-rays and diagnostic scans, did not label the horse unfit, but flagged Dono Di Maggio and another rider’s horse as being at the highest risk of injury.

Citing a September 10 squad entry deadline and previous fitness issues at the 2025 Asian Championships in Pattaya, Dewan forwarded the findings to the IOA without explicitly requesting Chedda’s removal. “I did not say that Chedda should be replaced. I just put the vet’s report in front of the IOA,” Dewan said. The IOA subsequently ruled there was no reason to alter the squad.

Holding that Chedda’s email contained false imputations distributed to over a dozen officials, Dewan waited until the Games concluded before issuing the notice.

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The notice demands that Chedda unconditionally withdraw the email and every imputation in it; tender an unconditional written apology; delete the email and refrain from forwarding, circulating or repeating it or any similar imputation, in any medium, including email, messaging apps, social media and the press; pay an amount of Rs 25 lakh as compensation for the harm to Dewan’s reputation and the mental distress caused, and Rs 50,000 towards the costs of the present notice within seven days.

Sameer Anasingaraju is an intern with The Indian Express.