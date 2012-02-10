Epic Drama

UK-based storyteller Vayu Naidu will re-interpret the Ramayana through her performance today

For UK-based storyteller,Vayu Naidu,telling a story means relating the present moment with the past. It lets one look through a zoom lens and have a pan vision at the same time. Naidu is in the city to perform at Sunte Ho,a journey through the epic of Ramayana . It is part of Kiski Kahani’s ongoing work on Ramayan and its celebration of diversities. Story-telling is not about relating tales but more, says Naidu. She is accompanied by Ruby Sahota,the story-teller in residence at Vayu Naidu Theatre Company in London,and Ansuman Biswas,who plays the Haang,a Swiss percussion instrument.

She will present Divine Divas and Being Brit tonight at Kala Chaya cultural centre at 6pm. Both are collections of four stories which bring out the feminine power of Goddesses Kali and Parvati,and also re-tell the Ramayana. It is amazing to see how Indian goddesses are so empowering. They are like modern day divas with total control on what happens around, Naidu says. For her,the goddesses are humanised and hence have a connotation in themselves. Rama and Sita are two amazing people who love each other and have certain ideals. I am looking into things that make them divine.

Naidu is fascinated by the way the diaspora has created an identity for her in the United Kingdom. It is heart warming to notice how mythologies are related to so many memories in India, she says. Naidu believes in being an interpolator to the listeners rather than reciting a story. I like to focus on aspects by contextualising them for contemporary audience, she adds. Apart from her liking for Indian mythology,her story telling is sharpened by folk tales. They have immense significance in terms of habitats and thinking. People can relate to folk tales easily, she says.

Naidu is in the city after a gap of three decades and is overawed by the greenery around. It is really soothing to see so much green around. I had imagined Pune differently after 1972, she says.

She has performed extensively in Europe,Scandinavia and Asia,but feels at home in Pune. I am thrilled to be here. Young people are interested in story-telling now. I am excited to have a live interaction with them.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App