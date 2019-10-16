‘Environment of fear’: FTII alumni protest removal of HoDs from academic council

AFTER THE heads of various departments at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) were removed from the academic council, a total of 226 alumni have written to the administration, protesting the move and against “creating an environment of fear” at the institute.

The authors of the letter, including several well-known names like Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty, film directors Anoop Singh, Arun Khopkar, Umesh Kulkarni and Nishtha Jain, editor Jabeen Merchant, and cinematographer Ranjan Palit, have also pointed out that the present environment at FTII was “not conducive to learning or teaching” and blamed the present administration for it.

Last month, FTII students had staged a protest against the changes made in the rules of the academic council since 2016, which first stripped student members of power and then removed HoDs from the council.

Recently, in another controversial move by the FTII, a senior faculty member, Indranil Bhattacharya, was suspended on disciplinary grounds after he allegedly posted critical comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook.

The film-makers said the news about FTII kicking out HoDs from the academic council, reportedly because “its meetings were too time-consuming”, was shocking and demanded that the decision should be reversed.

“The academic council of FTII was formed in 1974 at the recommendation of the G D Khosla Committee, especially created by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to enhance the status of the FTII as a prime academic institution. Formation of an academic council was considered extremely important to bring FTII on par with the best practices followed by similar institutions worldwide. As you are aware, FTII today is known internationally as one of the best film schools in the world and it has done India proud over the last 59 years,” read the letter.

It further expressed surprise that such a situation had arisen at FTII, when such a basic thing had to be explained to the ministry.

“In fact, for us, it is quite surprising that such a time has come when we have to explain such a basic essence of the academic curriculum in so many words. Never in the six decades of FTII’s history has such a situation arisen,” read the letter.

The letter also pointed to the administration’s “antagonistic” attitude towards students and steps that widened the gap between students and administration instead of narrowing it.

“This atmosphere is clearly not conducive to any learning or teaching. On the contrary, it is inciting fear and is disrupting the campus. We hold the current FTII administration completely responsible for creating the current state of affairs and we want to ask what they hope to gain from all this,” read the letter.