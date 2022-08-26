scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Entry curbs on young couples: PMC defends action, says Pune’s Pashan Lake garden located in remote area

Pune’s civic body says there is no such “order” banning young couples in garden areas alongside Pashan lake but it was necessary to ensure the safety of the couples to avoid any untoward incident.

PMC garden superintendent Ghorpade said that the Pashan lake is located at a secluded spot and it was necessary to ensure the safety of the couples to avoid any untoward incident.(File)

The walkway and garden surrounding Pune’s Pashan lake spread over 144 acres used to be a favourite hangout for young couples not until a small board with a message that forbade their entry was erected by the civic body Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

After the action drew flak, the civic body defended the move saying that the board was put up to ensure the safety of the public who come to the lake garden which is located in a remote area. The birdwatchers had also complained against the inappropriate behaviour of young couples, it said.

PMC garden superintendent Ashok Ghorpade said that two dead bodies were retrieved from the lake in the past. “There is no such “order” banning young couples in civic gardens, including the garden areas alongside Pashan lake. I don’t know how this issue has cropped up now,” he said, and added that the board was put up years ago.

Ghorpade said that the Pashan lake is located at a secluded spot and it was necessary to ensure the safety of the couples to avoid any untoward incident.

“There were also complaints of inappropriate behaviour of couples in the gardens in the city. There were instances when security guards had to drive them away. But there is no such official order banning couples. It is expected that everyone who visits the gardens should behave properly in the premises,” he said.

Moreover, conservation work is being undertaken in the Pashan Lake, built in the British era. The adjoining area is maintained by the civic garden department. The PMC, in a bid to give a push to the rejuvenation of lakes, has joined hands with the public and NGOs to restore the glory of the water body.

Mangesh Dighe, who is in charge of the PMC Environment Department, said that the work of conservation of Pashan Lake is going on. However, the civic garden department takes all decisions regarding the lake area, he said.

“Bird watchers regularly visit the Pashan lake area to watch migratory birds. They have often complained of the garden alongside the lake being misused by the couples who at times disturb the birds. We have discussed this issue but no such directions are taken for banning the entry of couples. However, the security guards have had bad experiences from the youngsters visiting the area,” he said.

The Pashan lake has a catchment area of around 40 square km. It is located in the south west of Pune city and attracts migratory birds making it a popular spot for bird watchers. It has two inlets and two outlets.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 06:43:28 pm
