Entries open for Guru Dhwani antenna design competition for study of radio signals from Jupiter

Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and Fergusson College have jointly organised an antenna design competition for college students in India that will probe radio signals from Jupiter.

Guru Dhwani is the national-level challenge for undergraduate and post-graduate students (ongoing) who need to design and simulate an antenna sensitive to radio emissions emerging from Jupiter.

The participating team must comprise 4 to 8 members including one or two mentors, all from the same institute. Participants must design an antenna working within 10 – 40 Megahertz bandwidth with reflection coefficient less than 10 dB.

At the end of the four-month long competition, shortlisted teams will move ahead into the prototyping phase.

The entry must be sent prior to September 16 with full competition details available on rb.gy/w0ba8d

