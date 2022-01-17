scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Entries invited for second GMRT online science experiment competition

By: Express News Service | Pune |
January 17, 2022 10:58:24 am
The second edition of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) online science experiment is now calling for entries from school and college students.

The competition, jointly organised by GMRT and the Indian Institute of Knowledge, is open to all students from class 5 to those pursuing post graduation.

Participants will have to register, create a video of the scientific experiment and upload the same using the Growing Dots Android Mobile App. Registration is free.

All students and teacher-mentors will receive a certificate for their participation in the competition that is open till February 5, 2022. For queries, contact the organisers at 020-25719223.

Last year, a total of 671 scientific experiments were submitted for the competition by students across the country.

