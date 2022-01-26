Ensure proper treatment for all Covid-19 patients, regulation of rates in private hospitals: Health activists

To ensure that corporate and large private hospitals do not overcharge for Covid treatment, information on official rates should be displayed in these places, said Dr Abhay Shukla. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

As the nation grapples with the third wave of Covid-19, the government needs to be extremely vigilant so that mistakes made previously are not repeated, health activists of Jan Arogya Abhiyan said.

On the occasion of Republic Day 2022, based on the participation of constituent organisations across the state, Jan Arogya Abhiyan has drawn the attention of the Maharashtra government to several matters like strengthening of public health services and regulation of private hospitals.

Public hospitals must provide adequate treatment facilities for all Covid patients. Staff, beds, medicines, oxygen and other facilities should be boosted in public health centres and hospitals as per projected requirements during the peak of the third wave, an official statement by Jan Arogya Abhiyan said.

It should be ensured that other essential public health services like maternal health care, deliveries, emergencies, dialysis and surgery are not compromised, the activists said.

To ensure that corporate and large private hospitals do not overcharge for Covid treatment, information on official rates should be displayed in these places, said Dr Abhay Shukla, one of the coordinators at the Abhiyan.

The government should appoint auditors in all private hospitals having more than 30 beds, and caregivers of patients should be required to pay the bill only after auditing, the statement added.