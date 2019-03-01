Ensure names of prominent persons don’t go missing from voter lists: Pune election office

The Pune district election office has directed all its electoral registration officers (EROs) to ensure that not only are names of prominent personalities present in the electoral rolls, but they are also flagged for easy identification. The instructions are meant to avoid the flak the election office got during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when several prominent residents of the city failed to find their names in the electoral rolls.

Advertising

“We have directed all EROs in the district to flag the names of parliamentarians, members of state legislative assembly, legislative council and other elected representatives, who are residents of the district.They have also been asked to flag the names of prominent personalities in the fields of art, culture, journalism, sports, judiciary and other sectors,” said Deputy Election Officer Monika Singh.

“It is the responsibility of the ERO to ensure that prominent personalities in their respective electoral areas feature in the electoral rolls and their names don’t go missing,” she added.

The EROs are government employees who have usually served in the area for a few years, so they are expected to be aware of the prominent personalities living in the area, and ensure that their names are present in the electoral rolls. Singh said the ‘flagged’ names would only be visible on electoral rolls available to booth-level officers (BLOs).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, actor and director Amol Palekar, his wife Sandhya Gokhale and then Police Commissioner Satish Mathur were unable to cast their votes as their names were missing from the electoral rolls. Palekar, along with some NGOs, had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, but the court refused to interfere in the case and instead urged voters to be ‘vigilant citizens’.

The district election office undertook a massive drive in the next four months and registered 3.15 lakh voters in the city, before the assembly elections were held in October 2014.

This year, the names of persons with disabilities (PwD) are also being ‘flagged’ in the electoral rolls. “This is the first time the flagging is being done for identification of voters, especially for PwD. The Election Commission has taken up the initiative to make the voting process easier and accessible for all,” said Pune District Collector and Election Officer Naval Kishore Ram.

He said the plan was to provide facilities like wheelchairs or persons for assisting differently-abled voters. “We will ensure that differently-abled voters do not face any problems and their booths are located on the ground floor,” said Ram.

The district election officer said he was aware of the issues many voters faced during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, so this time extra steps were being taken to avoid such hiccups. “The Election Commission had asked us to hold two special drives for the enrollment of voters. We have conducted 10 drives in a few months… more drives will be conducted in the next few days. We have been appealing to voters to verify their names in the electoral rolls and carry out the necessary procedures, if needed, for addition or correction… extra efforts are being taken to ensure that no eligible voter is missed out,” said Ram.

The voters still have time to verify their names in the electoral rolls and register themselves if their names are missing, said Ram, adding that the enrollment for Lok Sabha elections would be conducted till 10 days before the final day of nomination. He said a voter’s name is deleted from the electoral roll only if his/her death certificate is submitted with the application to the election office.

Advertising

The Election Commission has also introduced a mobile app to help voters verify if their names are in the electoral rolls. They can also look for their names on the websites — ceo.maharashtra.gov.in and nvsp.in.