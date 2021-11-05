Ensure gold jewellery has ‘BIS Hallmark’: Goldmart Jewellers

GOLDMART JEWELLERS is offering 100% discount on the making charges of diamond jewellery and 25% discount on the making charges of gold jewellery. Gold Mart is also offering a ‘chopper ride’ to a couple who is going to purchase their entire wedding jewellery from Gold Mart.

BIS Hallmark is the most authentic mark that guarantees purity of gold. Therefore, Goldmart advises that buyers should ensure that any gold jewellery they are buying has the ‘BIS Hallmark’ on it.

Similarly when it comes to buying any diamond jewellery, they should ensure that the jewellery has the IGI mark or the stamping of any authentic gemmological institute, on it. In case of purchase of

any silver ornament or silver items, the customers should insist for ‘BIS Hallmark’ to ensure purity and authenticity of the metal. Customers should never buy any jewellery without these marks, suggests Goldmart.

“When it comes to investment in gold, we find how bullion prices have skyrocketed during the last few years and how investors in gold have been immensely benefitted. In 2018, the price of gold was Rs 31,000 per 10 gms. In the subsequent year, it went up to Rs 35,000 and in 2021, it has risen to Rs 50,000 per 10 gms.

Even a little bit of gold investment has helped many small families survive during the adversities of the pandemic and miseries of lockdown. Therefore, people should consider buying gold as a potentially rich and guaranteed investment option,” stated Sangeeta Lalwani, director of Goldmart Jewellers.